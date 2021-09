NEW ORLEANS – Northwestern State opened the 2021 season with two tough tests in Tulane and Cal on Friday afternoon. The young Lady Demons pushed the Green Wave to five sets, falling 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 11-25, 11-25, 16-18), and were out hit by Cal in a sweep 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-13). NSU closes the weekend with a match against Alabama A&M on Saturday. The match originally schedule for 11 a.m. was moved up to 10 a.m. due to the impending weather associated with Hurricane Ida.