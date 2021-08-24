Cancel
Orioles on deck: What to know about Baltimore’s losing streak, pitching matchups and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Angels

By Baltimore Sun
Cover picture for the articleStarting pitchers: Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.04 ERA) What’s at stake?: The Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, the sixth-longest losing streak in the last 60 years and tied for the 11th longest skid in MLB’s modern era (since 1900). A loss on Tuesday would tie the 2005 Kansas City Royals for the longest losing streak since the 1988 Orioles started the season with 21 consecutive defeats.

