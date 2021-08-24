Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles minor league report: New players at Delmarva, familiar faces at Norfolk have standout weeks

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore half a Southwest boarding group’s worth of players came north from Sarasota to join Low-A Delmarva, the Shorebirds hadn’t won a series since the beginning of July. This week, thanks to an influx of the Orioles’ 2021 draftees, they swept Fredericksburg and outscored them 56-18, with none of the four pitchers who joined the team allowing a run and six of the hitters who came north having an OPS over .800.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#The Orioles#Delmarva#Low A#Shorebirds#The Baltimore Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles Named Top Minor League System in Baseball

Despite poor performance at the Major League level, the Baltimore Orioles’ future is very bright. With Wander Franco graduated from prospects rankings, the Baltimore Orioles have now passed the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in FanGraphs’ live farm system rankings. Moving up based on a process of elimination may not be as exciting as adding new prospects, but the re-ranking shows the Orioles have a great chance of contending in the next few years.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 8/25: A bullpen tragedy kind of night

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 4, Norfolk Tides 3. The Tides took a 3-0 lead into the eighth inning. Dean Kremer singlehandedly gave that lead away when he gave up a three-run home run to Jacksonville’s Brian Miller. In a professional career dating back to 2017, that’s the fifth ever home run hit by Miller. That’s... not the guy you want to blow the game to. Alas. In the ninth, Dusten Knight allowed a solo dinger to Summer and Winter Olympic silver medalist Eddy Alvarez. That was the margin of defeat.
MLBYardbarker

Orioles lose 19th straight, 14-8 to Angels; Watkins gives up 8 in 2-plus; Minor league update

The Orioles’ losing streak is at 19, the longest in Major League Baseball since the Kansas City Royals lost that many in 2005. And if the Los Angeles Angels, who beat the Orioles, 14-8, before an announced crowd of 8,781 at Camden Yards on Tuesday, win again on Wednesday and Thursday, the Orioles will equal the 21 losses in a row they had to start the 1988 season.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 8/22: Norfolk loses, but Tides starters continue to shine

Alas. On Saturday, Norfolk inherited some Baltimore relief pitchers and started to look like the Orioles. The rehabbing Hunter Harvey pitched a scoreless sixth inning but allowed a single in the seventh, was yanked, and got saddled with a run when Adam Plutko immediately gave up a homer—yeah, Plutko is in Triple-A now and still hasn’t shaken the home run bug. Plutko got two outs before allowing another two-run homer. Félix Bautista took a hard loss, entering in the ninth with Norfolk clinging to a 5-4 lead before he gave up a double, a walk, and a walkoff homer to Charlotte’s Romy Gonzalez.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 8/26: Zach Peek impresses as Aberdeen is lone winner on the farm

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 8, Norfolk Tides 2. A lack of offense was a theme for Orioles affiliates on this night. That starts in Norfolk, where the Tides’ lineup could only muster four hits. Mason McCoy and J.C. Escarra both doubled, while Adley Rutschman and Ryan McKenna had a single each. Tyler Nevin had a nightmarish game on the basepaths, being both thrown out stealing and picked off at first base.
MLBFOX Sports

The 'streaking' Orioles and a Little League ace highlight this week's Good Times

Every Friday, we focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — fans, managers, players, teams, cities, fan bases or mascots — for which the times were good. The Orioles are the hottest team in baseball. Or at the very least, their 2-0 record in their past two games is tied for the best record in MLB during that span. You say "small sample," and I say, "OK, whatever."
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 8/29: Grayson keeps mowing down hitters

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 0, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 1. Norfolk lost its second-shortest game of the season, a two hour, 15-minute contest that was scoreless through six innings before reliever Nick Vespi gave up a solo home run to the Marlins’ No. 11 prospect Lewin Díaz. In 10.1 IP with Norfolk, Vespi has an 8.71 ERA. Could be better. Alexander Wells started, going just 2 IP but allowing no runs. His ERA in Triple-A is a solid 3.29 now. Ryan Hartman, a July 30th Houston waiver claim, pitched four scoreless himself.
MLBMLB

This week's top O's Minor League performers

With the Orioles' Minor League system now ranked No. 1 in baseball by MLB Pipeline, it's time to pay attention. All summer at MLB.com we’ll be keeping tabs on the top performers from each rung of the Minor League ladder with weekly Sunday roundups. Think of it as a way to track the rebuilding process in real time.
MLBNBC Sports

Rays complete 2021 series dominance vs. Orioles

The Orioles wrapped up their season series with the Tampa Bay Rays with a 12-8 loss at Camden Yards to end a historic season series between the two teams in 2021. It has been an abysmal year for the Orioles. The Baltimore Sun's Nathan Ruiz pointed out two interesting, if unfortunate, stats against their AL East rival to sum up how lopsided the matchup was in favor of the Rays.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers, Adley Rutschman helping bolster slugging numbers on the farm

At the top of the last few drafts, the Orioles have invested heavily in productive college hitters with the hope that those players can move up to the majors quickly. That, plus a hitting program that has prospects honing their swing decisions and focusing on pitches they can drive for extra bases, has borne out an impressive statistical improvement on the farm. In 2019, the Orioles only had ...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league week in review: Two affiliates take aim at the playoffs

Five months of 2021 Orioles baseball are now in the books. The less said about them, especially the 3-24 record in August, the better, so let’s talk about the Orioles minor league teams instead. Four months are in the books for these squads, which are collectively stocked with players who, we hope, can be part of a wave of talent that washes the franchise back onto first place shores.
MLBCamden Chat

Paul Fry’s season slippage a stunning storyline for Orioles

The Orioles have done plenty of personnel swapping recently, with fringe big leaguers constantly being sent up and down from Baltimore to the minor league affiliates, but one name stood out in the recent transactions. On Sunday, Paul Fry got word that he was being sent down to Triple-A Norfolk...
MLBwesb.com

Orioles Top Blue Jays 4-2

The Baltimore Orioles topped the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 last night in Toronto. Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, and Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning to lift Baltimore to the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays let an opportunity slip by against the Orioles

For nearly six innings on Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, it looked like it was going to be a good night for the Toronto Blue Jays. Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising, catcher Danny Jansen was back in the lineup for the first time since July and hitting homers, and the Blue Jays were leading the hapless Baltimore Orioles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy