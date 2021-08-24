Orioles minor league report: New players at Delmarva, familiar faces at Norfolk have standout weeks
Before half a Southwest boarding group’s worth of players came north from Sarasota to join Low-A Delmarva, the Shorebirds hadn’t won a series since the beginning of July. This week, thanks to an influx of the Orioles’ 2021 draftees, they swept Fredericksburg and outscored them 56-18, with none of the four pitchers who joined the team allowing a run and six of the hitters who came north having an OPS over .800.www.chatsports.com
