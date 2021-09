Alas. On Saturday, Norfolk inherited some Baltimore relief pitchers and started to look like the Orioles. The rehabbing Hunter Harvey pitched a scoreless sixth inning but allowed a single in the seventh, was yanked, and got saddled with a run when Adam Plutko immediately gave up a homer—yeah, Plutko is in Triple-A now and still hasn’t shaken the home run bug. Plutko got two outs before allowing another two-run homer. Félix Bautista took a hard loss, entering in the ninth with Norfolk clinging to a 5-4 lead before he gave up a double, a walk, and a walkoff homer to Charlotte’s Romy Gonzalez.