Orioles hope debut of Jahmai Jones ‘can give us a little jump-start,’ change team’s energy amid losing streak
In the leadup to the Los Angeles Angels’ visit to Camden Yards this week, former teammates were asking Jahmai Jones if he thought he’d be called up to the majors to face them. After coming up through the Angels organization and spending all of this season at Triple-A Norfolk polishing his defense at second base, Jones found out Monday that he would be part of this series.www.chatsports.com
