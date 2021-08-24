Orioles hope debut of Jahmai Jones ‘can give us a little jump-start,’ change team’s energy amid losing streak

BALTIMORE — A long-awaited competitive effort was not enough for the Orioles to end a losing streak that grew to 17 games Saturday night. A 5-4 defeat to the Atlanta Braves marked the first game of the skid in which they weren’t outscored by multiple runs, but that will offer little solace to an Orioles team that is approaching three weeks since its most recent victory and is the holder of the worst record in the major leagues at 38-84. The 17-game streak is second in club history, behind only the 1988 team that lost its first 21 games, and is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the longest skid this year in Major League Baseball.