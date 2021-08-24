Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles hope debut of Jahmai Jones ‘can give us a little jump-start,’ change team’s energy amid losing streak

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the leadup to the Los Angeles Angels’ visit to Camden Yards this week, former teammates were asking Jahmai Jones if he thought he’d be called up to the majors to face them. After coming up through the Angels organization and spending all of this season at Triple-A Norfolk polishing his defense at second base, Jones found out Monday that he would be part of this series.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cobb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Camden Yards#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Oriole Losing Streak Reaches 12

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Brett Phillips had an inside-the-park homer, Brandon Lowe went deep twice, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 12th consecutive loss, 9-2 on Monday night. Baltimore has been outscored 113-36 during the skid. The Orioles dropped 14 in a row...
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Braves extend win streak to 7; Orioles lose 16th straight

Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLBmasnsports.com

Losing streak puts Orioles in position for first pick in 2022 draft

Moving below the Diamondbacks for the worst record in the majors has put the Orioles in front of everyone else for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft. There must be a reward for enduring such agony. Baseball America’s early mock draft, published last month, has IMG Academy...
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles Veteran Offers Perspective To Losing Streak

(ST. PETERSBURG, FL) Monday night, the Orioles' losing streak reached 12. It's their second longest streak of the season, they lost 14 in a row in late May and early June, but with three more games left this week against the American League's best team, you have to think that number could be in jeopardy.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Rays extend Orioles’ losing streak to 15

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2 on Thursday. The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record...
MLBMLB

O's call up No. 18 prospect Jahmai Jones

The Orioles recalled No. 18 prospect Jahmai Jones from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned infielder Richie Martin to Triple-A on Monday. Baltimore also claimed right-hander Conner Greene off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A as well. To make room for Greene on the 40-man roster, the O’s designated...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles finally calling up Jahmai Jones; Maikel Franco DFA’d

Jahmai Jones is at last on his way to join the Orioles. MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported during the Monday off day that there is a series of roster moves coming. It’s what passes for seismic with this current roster, as third baseman Maikel Franco is set to be designated for assignment, with the Orioles calling up the prospect Jones to replace him. Additionally, Richie Martin was optioned to Norfolk, with Kelvin Gutierrez being recalled from the Tides.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Braves’ Max Fried shuts out Orioles, 3-0, giving Baltimore the AL’s longest losing streak since 2011 at 16 games

Before opening their latest homestand with a matchup against the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves on Friday night, the Orioles welcomed franchise icon Boog Powell to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in recognition of his birthday Tuesday. The game at Camden Yards was the Orioles’ first at home since Powell, a two-time World Series champion and four-time All-Star in a 14-season ...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Orioles promote Wesleyan grad Jahmai Jones to MLB roster

The Baltimore Orioles called up Jahmai Jones to their MLB roster on Monday, promoting the former Wesleyan star from Triple-A Norfolk. Jones, 24, has primarily played second base at Norfolk. He was hitting .246 with 11 home runs in 72 minor league games this season. Baltimore acquired Jones, a 2015...
MLBarcamax.com

Orioles show fight, but it's not enough in 5-4 loss to Braves as losing streak reaches 17 games

BALTIMORE — A long-awaited competitive effort was not enough for the Orioles to end a losing streak that grew to 17 games Saturday night. A 5-4 defeat to the Atlanta Braves marked the first game of the skid in which they weren’t outscored by multiple runs, but that will offer little solace to an Orioles team that is approaching three weeks since its most recent victory and is the holder of the worst record in the major leagues at 38-84. The 17-game streak is second in club history, behind only the 1988 team that lost its first 21 games, and is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the longest skid this year in Major League Baseball.
MLBaudacy.com

Baltimore sports host reacts to Orioles' stunning 18-game losing streak

The dog days of August have been remarkably harsh to the Baltimore Orioles. As if spending the entire season as one of baseball's cellar dwellers wasn't punishment enough, the Orioles lost their 18th consecutive game on Sunday, the longest skid in the majors since 2005. Baltimore is also just three losses away from tying a franchise and AL record of 21 straight losses, set in 1988.
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Angels’ offensive explosion extends Orioles’ losing streak to 19 games

As Joe Maddon was explaining on Tuesday afternoon how his team’s bats could have gone so silent over the weekend, he pointed out that it’s not always about the hitters. “Sometimes it’s the pitchers’ fault,” the Angels manager said. Hours later, as if to make the point, the Angels hitters...
MLBWashington Post

Orioles give John Means little support and lose their 18th straight

BALTIMORE — Sunday was Baltimore Orioles ace John Means's third chance to halt the team's losing streak. Though his start followed a similar formula but featured better results, a continually quiet offense did not provide Means enough support to do so. The Atlanta Braves became the fifth straight team to...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles losing streak: Dreadful O's approaching MLB and franchise history

The 2021 Baltimore Orioles have lost 18 straight games. This isn't the first time in franchise history that has happened, but at least maybe there's some solace that this streak didn't happen to start the year?. Some fans might recall this 1988 Sports Illustrated cover, tweeted out recently by the...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Orioles on verge of MLB’s longest losing streak in 33 years

August has not been kind to the Orioles, who, despite scoring their most runs since July 28th, fell to the visiting Angels, 14-8, Tuesday night, extending their losing streak to a season-worst 19 games. In fact, Baltimore’s current skid is the longest we’ve seen in MLB since Kansas City’s 19-game slide in 2005. Another defeat Wednesday—and that seems likely with MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani on the hill for Los Angeles (4-0, 1.36 ERA since the All-Star break)—would give the Orioles their longest dry spell since 1988, when they lost a franchise-record 21 straight.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jahmai Jones making Orioles debut Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jahmai Jones is making his season debut in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Los Angeles Angels. Jones is playing second base and batting eighth after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. The Orioles optioned infielder Richie Martin to Norfolk in a corresponding roster move. Jorge Mateo is shifting from second to shortstop for Tuesday's contest. Jones made seven plate appearances for the Angels last year in his first taste of the majors and hit .429 with an .857 OPS.
MLBchatsports.com

With 9-2 loss to Rays, Orioles become AL’s first team in 25 years with two 12-game losing streaks

The Orioles’ latest stretch devoid of victories reached a dozen with Monday night’s 9-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The defeat, their 12th in 13 meetings with the American League East leaders, made the Orioles the third AL team since 1901 and first since the 1996 Detroit Tigers to suffer through multiple 12-game losing streaks in one season. Baltimore (38-79) lost its final 14 games of May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy