The markets closed a difficult and nervous week firmly in the green after Fed Chair Powell’s dovish remarks at Jackson Hole. Many had geared up for hints that QE tapering could be announced as soon as September and begun in October. But Powell said that while inflation may have met the criteria to begin reducing the pace of asset purchases, he stressed that “substantial slack” remains in the labor market which is likely to continue, hence failing the test. He also supported the transitory nature of inflation, countering the bevy of FOMC hawks who have been frequently in the press warning of price pressures and advocating tapering soon, if not September.