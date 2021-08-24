Cancel
'No blindsiding,' Hochul vows, as she takes New York's helm

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, left, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York's governor while her husband Bill Hochul holds a bible during a swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol, early Tuesday in Albany, N.Y. (Associated Press) ALBANY, New York — Kathy Hochulbecame the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, vowing to bring new energy and urgency to solving immense challenges as she took over an administration criticized for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office.

