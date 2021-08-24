Kiley keeps the peace — Backdoor broadband push — Vaccine data breach

KILEY KEEPS THE PEACE — As Sept. 14 draws near, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kevin Kiley seems intent on keeping his party’s internal non-aggression pact intact. In the days since frontrunner Larry Elder’s former fiancee went public about her stunning abuse allegations against him (allegations he’s denied), fellow Republican contenders Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner have called for him to quit the race. But Kiley, an assemblyman from the suburbs above Sacramento, has so far demurred. And he may be gaining momentum with the party’s right flank, as the AP’s Adam Beam reported Monday.