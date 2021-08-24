Cancel
Homeless

Kiley keeps the peace — Backdoor broadband push — Vaccine data breach

By SUSANNAH LUTHI
POLITICO
 6 days ago

KILEY KEEPS THE PEACE — As Sept. 14 draws near, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kevin Kiley seems intent on keeping his party’s internal non-aggression pact intact. In the days since frontrunner Larry Elder’s former fiancee went public about her stunning abuse allegations against him (allegations he’s denied), fellow Republican contenders Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner have called for him to quit the race. But Kiley, an assemblyman from the suburbs above Sacramento, has so far demurred. And he may be gaining momentum with the party’s right flank, as the AP’s Adam Beam reported Monday.

California State

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Evacuate now

EVACUATE NOW: All of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to flee this morning, another stark reminder of just how disastrous this wildfire year is. Heavy winds were pushing the Caldor Fire toward Echo Summit, the high point before Highway 50 descends into the Tahoe Basin. Fire crews had done an incredible job this weekend protecting historic buildings in Strawberry and Camp Sacramento, but conditions took a turn for the worse overnight, prompting today's mass evacuations from the South Shore and part of the West Shore.
Public Health

The unvax tax

THE UNVAX TAX: The number of employers requiring workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine increases by the day. Delta Airlines will soon impose a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees to cover health costs. Some employers are telling their unvaccinated workers they won’t be able to use paid sick leave if they get the virus.
Politics

‘ONE AND DONE’? Dem angst on ballot strategy deepens — PELOSI hit for luxe NAPA dinner — NEWSOM requests POTUS disaster declaration — CUOMO gives clemency to BOUDIN’s father

THE BUZZ — YES OR NO ON ‘ONE AND DONE’? Anybody who has interest in California politics is getting the question from distraught Democrats these days: Do we ignore the second question on the recall ballot?. The first question facing 22 million California voters in the ongoing recall election, set...
Protests

HARRIS cancels rally after KABUL blasts — ELDER’s campaign manager probed — Assembly’s NGUYEN has breakthrough COVID case — COX’s new BEAR ad

THE BUZZ — THE ‘WHAT IF’ GAME: So what exactly could a Republican governor of California do?. The question has gone from unlikely to urgent, as polls show voters truly could unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom — and that could likely mean a Gov. Larry Elder (or Kevin Faulconer, or Kevin Kiley or John Cox) would preside over an otherwise overwhelmingly Democratic government.
Politics

A little suspense

A LITTLE SUSPENSE: A California proposal to decriminalize psychedelic substances for personal use met an unceremonious end Thursday, as did a closely watched bill to safeguard personal data collected in fertility apps and other health trackers. Those were among the casualties of the Legislature’s annual closed-door culling of bills near...
Presidential Election

Biden’s big domestic policy decision

NOT FED UP YET — Jerome Powell apparently didn’t flub his audition today to be appointed by President Joe Biden to a second term as Federal Reserve Chair. Stocks jumped after Powell said at the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., that the Fed would move deliberately to unwind its support of the economy during the pandemic.
Presidential Election

POLITICO Playbook: Biden looks to pivot after month from hell

RECORDING HISTORY — The AP marks the end of the war with the type of lede you don’t often see from the no-frills newswire: “The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.”
Presidential Election

Paffrath in the spotlight

PAFFRATH IN THE SPOTLIGHT: For months, Democratic recall candidate and YouTube star Kevin Paffrath has assailed California’s political establishment for not treating him as a serious contender. But tonight, he steps onto a major debate stage for the first time — the lone Democrat in the lineup. Paffrath has risen...
Politics

Newsom needs to go: Letters

There is more than adequate reason, much more, to conclude that Gavin Newsom should be recalled. It is even true to state there is precious little a clear thinking voter could put in the column of his positive contributions as governor. What else is there a conscientious voter needs to...
World

The next Afghan civil war just started

AFTER THE KABUL ATTACK — When Bruce Hoffman heard about the attack on Kabul’s airport this morning, he pretty quickly saw the ISIS-K coordinated suicide bombings for what it was: the clearest sign yet that even after the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the Taliban faces major threats to its grip on power in the country.
Pharmaceuticals
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Politics

POLITICO Playbook PM: The continuing threat in Kabul

IT’S BEEN A BLEAK WEEK, so the pandemic getting worse at a slower rate than before qualifies as good news today. At this morning’s Covid-19 briefing, CDC Director ROCHELLE WALENSKY said the seven-day average of new cases is up 3% week over week — that’s down from a 12% growth rate just a few days ago. Perhaps the peak of the country’s Delta variant surge is in sight.
Presidential Election

Trump trolls Biden from the bench

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice and Louis Nelson. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. DONALD TRUMP is no longer in charge of U.S. immigration policy. But his nominees (and...
Florida State

Blue states: Don’t turn into Florida — Mask wars rage on in courts and classrooms — Lackluster book sales for Gaetz — Bevis in, Feeney departing at Associated Industries

Hello and welcome to Thursday. The daily rundown — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there were 26,203 Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,164 beds were being used in the state for Covid-19 patients. The Florida Hospital Association reported Tuesday that 53.9 percent of adult patients in intensive care units are infected with Covid-19.
Public Health

CDC struggles to track breakthrough cases

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse will not publish Monday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 6. We'll return to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers: Does duty to patients trump right to refuse the shot?

Over the past three weeks, state after state has passed some form of mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health policy experts expect the trend to continue as the delta variant ravages the country, and it may even speed up if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to a vaccine, which could come within weeks.
Public Health

Where Vaccines Are Mandated Across the U.S.

As coronavirus cases surged again due to the more contagious Delta variant, governments and private companies are moving from carrot to stick. Vaccines are increasingly becoming a work condition--or an admission ticket to restaurants, gyms and other public places. Increasingly, employees and consumers who remain unvaccinated must follow strict safety guidelines including regular testing, social distancing and mask mandates. Nevertheless, some states, especially where cases are high, are moving in the opposite direction, as least as far as state employees are concerned.

