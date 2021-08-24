Cancel
Dope Sheet: Packers go on the road to play the Bills

Packers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the preseason finale this Saturday. This will be the 14th time that the Packers and Bills will square off in the preseason, with Green Bay holding a 10-3 advantage in the series. The last time the two...

www.packers.com

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLwsau.com

Packers Make Roster Moves

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers are making roster moves ahead of mandatory cut downs today. Green Bay has sent cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to Houston for a seventh-round pick. Green Bay has also released linebacker Kamal Martin and tight end Daniel Crawford. Martin was expected to be...
Posted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Jordan Love Picking Up 1 Bad Habit From Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can make throws that 99-percent of NFL quarterbacks, even many great ones, can’t pull off. His potential heir apparently Jordan Love has an impressive arm of his own, but it sounds like he may need to play within himself a bit more. Rodgers was understandably absent for the...
Posted by
FanSided

Packers: Predicting last 5 in, first 5 out of final 53-man roster

Following the Green Bay Packers‘ 0-3 preseason–games they didn’t really care about winning or losing–they have a number of difficult decisions to make about their final roster. The majority of the roster spots are already decided, with only about six or seven up in the air following Green Bay’s preseason...
Posted by
FanSided

Packers: Matt LaFleur sounds borderline unhappy with Jordan Love

After a shaky showing in the preseason finale, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded unhappy with Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers pushed Aaron Rodgers into a higher level of discontent by trading up for Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. The reigning league MVP has been open in his opinion that his showing last year derailed the team’s plan to replace him with Love heading into this year.
NFLPackers.com

Packers place WR Devin Funchess on IR, sign two

The Green Bay Packers have signed DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Stephen Denmark, placed WR Devin Funchess on injured reserve, and released WR Chris Blair. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Anderson (6-3, 303) is a second-year player out of Bucknell that originally signed with the Chicago Bears...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

While fantasy football keeper drafts are similar to their traditional season-long brethren, there are some key differences. The most obvious, of course, is that managers get to keep players from one season to the next. Knowing who to keep isn't as simple as sticking by your top 2020 performers, either....
NFLYardbarker

NFL agents blast Packers’ offseason, ‘antiquated’ approach

Coming off their second consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance, the Green Bay Packers entered the 2021 NFL offseason with plenty of confidence. Thanks to the Aaron Rodgers saga and new contract problems with Davante Adams, the organization enters a new season with a lot of questions. Green Bay’s issues first...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

The 2021 Packers Offense Is Going To Burn Down The League

The Packers have some tough choices to make in cutdowns on offense this year, but it's not just because they have great depth, it's because they can run so many different offenses with the personnel they have. Last week, I wrote about why the Packers might break the all time...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: 5 players to watch on offense against the Green Bay Packers

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports. Who on the Buffalo Bills offense should fans be watching for...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers Vs Texans - 3 Plays That Make You Go Hmmm

After re-watching the Packers game, here are three plays that made me go hmmm, for various reasons. Josh Jackson: The one pass in the first half that Jackson got credit for an incompletion, was actually out of the end zone and likely interference that wasn't called. Kylin Hill: Two mistakes...

