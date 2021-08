The New York Mets are fresh off a relatively transformative offseason, and a new front office might shake things up again this winter after a pedestrian 2021 campaign. The team will seek third base and corner outfield upgrades this winter, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets. Star outfielder Michael Conforto is eligible for free agency this offseason, and it's widely believed he'll either depart or accept the one-year qualifying offer while the Mets seek his long-term replacement, Ragazzo adds.