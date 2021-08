Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of a mass housing crisis has loomed, and we are now perilously close to that threat hitting home. It does not have to be this way. For months, thousands of New Yorkers have been experiencing financial instability and having a hard time paying mortgages or rent. The Biden administration sought to extend an eviction moratorium but the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that only Congress could do so. Then there’s funding through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, which in New York is largely administered by the state and is structured to send money to landlords on behalf of rent-burdened tenants.