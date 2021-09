In today’s NHL rumors rundown, does Jack Eichel changing agents alter the odds the Boston Bruins might be in the discussion to land the unhappy center from the Sabres? Meanwhile, can the Dallas Stars really afford to give John Klingberg what he’s worth? What is the status of John Tavares when it comes to being ready for the 2021-22 NHL season and is Darryl Sutter really on the coaching hot seat in Calgary?