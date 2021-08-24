Cancel
Keith Urban Mourns The Loss Of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago
The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to the drumming legend alongside a photo of the pair posing side by side. "I'm shocked and truly saddened at just now hearing the news that we lost the 'gentleman soul of rock and roll,' the queen bee of the hive that is The Rolling Stones, the original, Charlie Watts," he wrote. "The heart beat of one of the greatest bands of all time, a truly one of a kind musician who's influence in unquantifiable AND will continue to be for as long as there are musicians who are working to shed all that is not needed, to get to THE ESSENCE."

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

