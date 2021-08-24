Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan seeks state of emergency expansion to 8 more prefectures – minister

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is looking to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures including the northern island of Hokkaido to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, the minister in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures said on Wednesday. The government has so far placed 13 of Japan’s 47 prefectures,...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Tokyo#Hokkaido#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2,599 Fully Vaccinated People Contract COVID-19 In South Korea

More than 2,500 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, health authorities announced Tuesday. At least 2,599 fully vaccinated individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 18, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA) was cited as saying by China’s state-run news platform Xinhua Net.
ScienceNature.com

Spatial distribution of anti-Toxoplasma gondii antibody-positive wild boars in Gifu Prefecture, Japan

Toxoplasma gondii is a globally wide-spread parasite that infects almost all species of mammals and birds, including humans. We studied the spatial distribution of individual T. gondii-seropositive wild boar in Gifu Prefecture (10,621 km2), Japan. Altogether, 744 wild boars were captured at 663 points around human settlements in Gifu Prefecture. Serum samples were collected after recording the exact capture locations, along with each wild boar’s body length and sex. We then used a commercial enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kit for swine to measure anti-T. gondii antibodies in these animals. Among the 744 wild boars, 169 tested positive for T. gondii (22.7%). No significant difference in T. gondii seroprevalence was observed between the mountainous northern region with high winter snow cover and the mild-wintered geographical plain of the southern part of the prefecture. In contrast, 8 of the 11 wild boars that were captured in a public park surrounded by residential areas showed T. gondii seropositivity (72.7%), a value significantly higher than those of the wild boar populations in the other prefecture areas. This in-depth analysis, which spans the big city suburbs and rural areas of a whole prefecture, explains the seroprevalence of zoonotic T. gondii in wild boar and has public health implications.
Public HealthCNBC

Japan government starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas. Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the...
Lifestyleindustryglobalnews24.com

Japan restricts passengers from three US states

The Japanese government has announced on Monday, that the country will tighten its borders for travelers coming in from three US states. This action has been taken in response to the increasing number of covid-19 cases. People coming in are from outside are also a reason for the increase in...
Travelwsau.com

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to “Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution”, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada’s travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Japan silent on variant, report says

Japanese health officials deliberately omitted any mentions of the emerging lambda variant of covid-19 in official communications to the press during the Tokyo Olympics, according to a new report. A woman from Peru who landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on July 20, three days before the Olympics kicked off, tested...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Japan extends, expands coronavirus emergency as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has decided that a coronavirus state of emergency will continue through Sept. 12 rather than finishing at the end of this month as initially planned. With the virus continuing to spread in the country, the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and three other regions which began in July will be extended and expanded. The measures were enforced throughout the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. With the latest extension, the emergency will remain in force during the Tokyo Paralympics, which open Aug. 24 and close on Sept. 5. The emergency measures center on asking eateries and bars to close at 8 p.m. and not serve alcohol.
Public HealthCNBC

Japan to extend Covid-19 'state of emergency' lockdown through mid-September

The Japanese government is set to extend its "state of emergency" soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions. A meeting of the four parties concerned with running the Tokyo Paralympics, due to start from Aug 24, is set to meet later on Monday to decide the issue of spectators.
Public HealthNWI.com

Japan's PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but "I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Japan: Increasing COVID-19 cases prompt extension of emergency declaration, Seven prefectures added

In a follow-up on the COVID-19 situation in Japan, the state of emergency has been extended until September 12, according to local media (computer translated). In addition to Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa prefectures, seven more prefectures were added to the emergency declaration–Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka.
Public HealthKEYT

Japan expands virus emergency, weighs legal penalties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has officially expanded and extended the nation’s coronavirus state of emergency as government advisers recommend legal changes that would allow penalties for violations. The measures, approved by a government task force, add seven prefectures to the six areas already under a state of emergency and extend it to Sept. 12. Ten other prefectures were put under a “quasi-emergency,” bringing about two-thirds of the nation under some form of emergency. Hospitals have been stretched thin and some seriously sick people have been turned away. The government has taken pride in avoiding compulsory measures or a lockdown, but some experts and critics are wondering if voluntary measures are enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy