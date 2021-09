David Carr had some words of wisdom for the Chicago Bears brass on Monday. The summation of those words; be patient, and be smart with Justin Fields. Carr went on the Dan Patrick show Monday morning to talk the upcoming NFL season and the conversation predictably turned towards the play of the numerous rookie quarterbacks this preseason. When the subject of Justin Fields came up and his outplaying of Andy Dalton, Carr tried to pump the brakes on the rush to get Fields under center.