We Were Short On Mental Health Resources For Kids Even Before COVID Hit. What Do We Do Now?
Summer is almost over and kids are about to head back to school. There's a lot of stress right now involved in being in class amid a surging pandemic. And for a lot of kids, social skills have atrophied while learning from home and their mental health has suffered. Now experts and parents are raising concerns there won't be enough mental health resources for students this coming school year. Among them is Northeastern University School psychology professor Amy Briesh. She joined GBH's Arun Rath on All Things Considered Tuesday. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.www.wgbh.org
Comments / 0