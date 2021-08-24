Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

We Were Short On Mental Health Resources For Kids Even Before COVID Hit. What Do We Do Now?

wgbh.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is almost over and kids are about to head back to school. There's a lot of stress right now involved in being in class amid a surging pandemic. And for a lot of kids, social skills have atrophied while learning from home and their mental health has suffered. Now experts and parents are raising concerns there won't be enough mental health resources for students this coming school year. Among them is Northeastern University School psychology professor Amy Briesh. She joined GBH's Arun Rath on All Things Considered Tuesday. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Covid#Health Disparities#Separation Anxiety#Gbh#Covid#Jama Pediatrics#Indi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Mental HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Can Marijuana Worsen A Mental Illness?

This article by Maria Loreto was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Studies show a connection between mental illness and marijuana use, but it’s one that’s complex. The use of marijuana has many scientifically proven health benefits. These can be as simple as helping users...
Mental HealthThe Fix

ADHD in adults: what it’s like living with the condition – and why many still struggle to get diagnosed

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition – which is typically when it’s diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD – including us.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What is a mental health advocate?

An advocate, in general, is someone who supports and speaks up on behalf of a specific cause or group of people. A mental health advocate focuses on mental health topics. A mental health advocate becomes aware of an issue or need and then speaks about it to others, so they, too, become aware or gain knowledge.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
Mental Healthcentralfloridalifestyle.com

Spotting the Signs of a Mental Health Condition

With thoughts of earning good grades, acing the big tests, balancing extracurricular. activities, fitting in with classmates and getting into the college of their choice swirling around in their heads, it’s no wonder today’s youth is stressed out. For some, the pressure could lead to mental health issues, like feelings of anxiety, depression and other disorders. Add in a breakup with a significant other or fight with a close friend, and it could begin to feel like things will never get better.
Mental Healthriverdalepress.com

Don't let mental health crisis get better of you

We have officially embarked on our newest adventure: The Mental Health Crisis of 2021. Although this may be new news to some, it is not to many. Despite experiencing this crisis for more than a century, the stigmatization and infamy of mental illness has long prevented awareness. In fact, in 1840, activist Dorothea Dix “advocated for better living conditions for the mentally ill after witnessing the dangerous and unhealthy conditions in which many patients lived,” according to Unite for Sight. “Over a 40-year period, Dix successfully persuaded the U.S. government to fund the building of 32 state psychiatric hospitals.”
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

How COVID-19 has affected The Mental Health of People in USA

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in USA. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people world over regardless of age or nationality. Till date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism ,etc. which has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on individual level it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments and businesses, childcare and health along with shocking loss of their loved ones, family and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues , they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.
Mental Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Superheroes Get Sad Too: How to Help Children with Disabilities Cope with Depression and Anxiety

There is nothing more inspiring than seeing a child with a disability overcome the daily challenges they face. Their determination, strength and courage are what superheroes are made of. But, even superheroes sometimes need help carrying the mental and emotional weight of living with a difficult medical diagnosis, a developmental delay, a physical disability or a learning obstacle. It’s the part of their struggle often unseen, yet profoundly impactful to them, their families and their well-being.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

The Upside of Having a Mental Illness in a Pandemic

“What do you think about all the craziness going on?”. “You’re not nervous at all? Wow, I’m shocked you aren’t totally freaking out.”. These are just a smattering of the questions and remarks that constantly came my way back in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started to truly take form here in the U.S. And not surprisingly—as more and more people began to feel increasingly nervous and scared about this unpredictable situation, I felt the opposite: calm, cool, collected.
Mental Healthdrhyman.com

Is Our Modern Diet Behind Our Mental Health Crisis?

Mental health problems and chronic disease have something crucial in common. Most doctors and patients don’t realize the connection, so they focus on treating the symptoms. Few know that the real solution lies in identifying the root cause. And the root cause is often the same for these two health crises. The culprit? The industrial American diet.
Mental HealthThrive Global

We Need Mental Health Awareness That Is Political

*Note: This article was written by Global Health Corps (GHC) Alumni Alice Bayingana and was originally published in GHC’s publication AMPLIFY. Mental health has received a lot of attention lately and rightly so considering the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on most people’s lives and livelihoods across the globe. With this, we are also seeing an increase in the money being made available to address this issue, such as with the reissue of the Grand Challenges Canada Global Mental Health grant last year, and the numerous funds from various governmental and non-governmental entities. This moment begs us to reflect on how we best use the resources we have to address this issue.
Mental HealthShelbyville News

Pandemic has taken its toll on Americans’ mental health

Last year on one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he asked his audience, “How are you, really?”. He wasn’t inquiring about the health of viewers who might be recovering from the virus. He was asking listeners and viewers to think seriously about their mental health. Were they experiencing depression, anxiety, or other symptoms that might have been triggered by the isolation and social distancing that keeping safe required?
PetsDiscover Mag

We’re Not Alone: Animals Suffer From Mental Health Issues Too

As lockdowns begin to ease around the world, experts largely agree that mental health disorders spiked during our time in collective confinement. Some are even calling it the next pandemic. But are humans alone in this, or do other animals suffer from mental health crises too?. Numerous case studies tell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy