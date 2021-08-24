Are Consumer Sensitive Stocks Nearing Overbought Sell Signal?

One of my early investment lessons, via a good old fashioned book, really helped differentiate between the financial news and actual investing. The financial news, whether via the TV, the newspaper or the blogosphere, has very useful, insightful and often entertaining content. However, the VAST majority of content is focused on putting the market or economy into perspective, explaining what has happened and why. Such as why oil is dropping, why yields are rising or why markets are up or down.