College football is officially back! After an appetizer in “Week 0” with Illinois toppling Nebraska, this Saturday will bring the biggest game of the entire college football regular season. The No. 3 Clemson Tigers and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs face off in a season opener that will shape the narrative around both teams. Will the Tigers be “skating through a weak ACC after losing to an SEC power,” or will they be a “dynasty expected to play for yet another national championship”? Will the Bulldogs continue to “lose when it counts the most” or will this be “their year to beat Alabama and claim their long overdue National Title”?