Fuxa selected as new undersheriff for Garfield County

By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 6 days ago
Garfield County Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa (left) stands with Sheriff Cory Rink after Fuxa was promoted on Aug. 18 , 2021 . (Photo via Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page) Photo via Garfield County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

ENID, Okla. — Ryan Fuxa, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, has been selected as the new undersheriff for Garfield County.

Fuxa, a Bison native, spent eight months as a lieutenant for Garfield County Sheriff’s Office before being promoted Aug. 18, more than two months after the departure of former Undersheriff Shawna Cornish-Pitman.

“I’m just excited to continue serving the community I grew up in,” he said.

Fuxa swore in as the lieutenant for Garfield County on Jan. 4, and since then, he said the sheriff’s office has worked on training, policies and getting new equipment such as ballistic helmets and computers.

As undersheriff, Fuxa said he will be supervisor over investigations, patrol and dispatch, and he’ll continue working on getting more hands-on training for deputies.

Fuxa said he’s excited to work with Sheriff Cory Rink to accomplish all the goals they have set.

“I just feel like we make a really good team, and I’m really excited about where we’re going to go from here,” Fuxa said. “We want to reach all of the goals that we have set out for our office.”

Fuxa was introduced to a career in law enforcement at a young age. His uncle was chief of police at Enid Police Department, and having someone he looked up to in that position made him want to eventually serve people, too.

He joined Waukomis Police Department in June 1995, and during his time there he met a K-9 handler at EPD, which made him realize he also wanted to be a K-9 handler.

Fuxa went to work with the EPD in January 1999 and served as a patrolman, field training officer and also served in the department’s honor guard.

Fuxa, who is a board member of National Police Canine Association, was assigned to EPD’s K-9 unit in December 2001.

He earned the rank of sergeant with EPD in 2015 before deciding to join the sheriff’s office in 2020, swearing in as the lieutenant — a position now filled by Wesley Layton.

“I would look at it as a God thing,” Fuxa said of his decision to join the sheriff’s office, “because I was ready to retire. I was ready to get out of law enforcement … but God decided he wasn’t done with me yet.”

He said it’s a “different world” working at the sheriff’s office.

“There’s a lot more stuff that the municipality has to worry about that the sheriff’s office doesn’t, and then there’s also a lot of stuff that the sheriff’s office does that the municipality doesn’t,” Fuxa said, “so it’s just continuing to learn and grow my abilities and understand all the stuff that we do.”

Fuxa said he felt “honored and humbled” on being selected for the position, and he said the sheriff’s office has worked hard to put together a “really good team of people.”

“We’re working really hard to better serve the community,” Fuxa said.

