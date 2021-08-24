Cancel
Bengals: 3 reasons why Joe Burrow should play vs. Dolphins

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow -Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Cincinnati Bengals need to give Joe Burrow the chance to start in the preseason. Two out of three preseason games are in the books for the Bengals, and we have yet to see Burrow play a snap. With the third and final preseason game upcoming, fans and I’m sure players are wondering if Burrow is going to take the field for the first time since his knee injury that ended his 2020 season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Preseason Games#Usa Today Sports#American Football
Related
NFLBengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The Preseason Game Versus Miami

What was the thought process on the last possession?. "We didn't want to tie. If it's a regular season game, absolutely, you can kick a field goal there and go into overtime — especially with where we were at with fourth-and-eight. But it's a preseason game, let's go win this thing and give ourselves an opportunity. We had a fifty-fifty shot right there and they made a play."
NFLESPN

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow to make preseason debut, eight months after knee surgery

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will make his preseason debut this Sunday. Burrow is expected to get a limited number of snaps against the Miami Dolphins, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft missed the first two exhibition games while he continued to recover from left knee surgery last December.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals fans will finally get to see Joe Burrow in action on Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Wednesday and put the big question to rest. He said that quarterback Joe Burrow would play a limited number of snaps this Sunday when the Dolphins come to Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals’ preseason finale. Whether or not...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals Roster: Joe Burrow connection won’t earn Thaddeus Moss a spot

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) -Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Cincinnati Bengals proved they wanted to help Joe Burrow be the best quarterback he could be. On top of rebuilding the offensive line, the Bengals also drafted Ja’Marr Chase, a teammate of Burrow’s, with the hopes that the two could recreate the magic they had at LSU.
NFLnumberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Burrow "focused on Week 1" following return to game action on Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played in his first game on Sunday since last year's season-ending knee injury. Asked about his feelings following his return on Sunday, Burrow said "No time. It's time to get focused on Week 1. The journey has really just started. There's nothing to really reflect on yet." Burrow was expected to see an extremely limited amount of snaps in his first game back and that's exactly what happened. The former first overall pick played just three snaps, attempting just one pass, a screen to Ja'Marr Chase that was dropped. Burrow will look to make his true return in Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 12th.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor react to Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase’s preseason drop fest

It hasn’t been a rosy preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase. Selected fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bengals, Chase has yet to impress Cincy fans, many of whom believe that the team should have just selected a piece for Joe Burrow’s protection than a shiny new target downfield for the quarterback. Chase’s struggles on the field, especially his ball security, have been unfairly amplified with quick reactions on social media, but for Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor, they don’t see anything to be worried about — yet.
NFLchatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals fans are going to be a nervous wreck because of Joe Burrow

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow is returning to game action this week according to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Burrow, who suffered a torn ACL in a week 11 game against the Washington Football Team last season, has been limited throughout training camp while recovering from knee surgery.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins set to welcome Joe Burrow back to the NFL

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to make a throw Tuesday, August 3, 2021, during training camp at the practice field outside of Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Aug3 Bengalscamp11. The Miami Dolphins will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday the 29th to take on the Bengals, and they’ll be welcoming...
NFLBleacher Report

Joe Burrow to Play in Bengals' Final Preseason Game Amid Recovery from Knee Injury

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that quarterback Joe Burrow will play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. "It'll be very limited," Taylor told reporters Wednesday. "We'll be smart with what we do." Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft,...

