Bengals: 3 reasons why Joe Burrow should play vs. Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played in his first game on Sunday since last year's season-ending knee injury. Asked about his feelings following his return on Sunday, Burrow said "No time. It's time to get focused on Week 1. The journey has really just started. There's nothing to really reflect on yet." Burrow was expected to see an extremely limited amount of snaps in his first game back and that's exactly what happened. The former first overall pick played just three snaps, attempting just one pass, a screen to Ja'Marr Chase that was dropped. Burrow will look to make his true return in Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 12th.