It had been a long time since we have said the New England Patriots did not make the postseason. That streak ended at 11 last year. The team finished 7-9, third place in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East crown. In the division, they were 3-3. The Patriots were 1-1 against the Miami Dolphins, 2-0 versus the New York Jets, and 0-2 against the Buffalo Bills. New England also sat back and watched former quarterback Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the franchise’s second Super Bowl Championship. So head coach Bill Belichick made some changes. The biggest upgrade is that they will get some players that sat out last year due to Covid-19. The Patriots were also out to find Brady’s replacement in the first round of the draft when they picked Mac Jones from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Let’s take a look at the 2021-22 season.