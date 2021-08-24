Fantasia Film Festival: It’s a Summer Film! (サマーフィルムにのって) Review

Looking at Soushi Matsumoto’s It’s a Summer Film, you wouldn’t expect the film to be a swiss-army knife kind of flick. However, the film features an eclectic mix of many genres. First of all, much of the film’s entertainment stems from the idea of creating your own movie as children. Whether you knew it or not, you had an inherent process of creating a movie whenever you played with toys as kids. Imagine, for example, using gift wrap tubes as lightsabers when you’re either the villain or hero. In a way, you’re pretending that you’re the character in your own roleplay movie. Some just take it a bit further than others.