Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fantasia Film Festival: It’s a Summer Film! (サマーフィルムにのって) Review

By Mark Pacis
nerdreactor.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at Soushi Matsumoto’s It’s a Summer Film, you wouldn’t expect the film to be a swiss-army knife kind of flick. However, the film features an eclectic mix of many genres. First of all, much of the film’s entertainment stems from the idea of creating your own movie as children. Whether you knew it or not, you had an inherent process of creating a movie whenever you played with toys as kids. Imagine, for example, using gift wrap tubes as lightsabers when you’re either the villain or hero. In a way, you’re pretending that you’re the character in your own roleplay movie. Some just take it a bit further than others.

nerdreactor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Rintaro
Person
Kenji Misumi
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Fantasia#Soushi Matsumoto#Swiss#Japanese#Tiktoks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

John Carpenter Interview: "I’m not the biggest fan of talking about my films – but let’s do it"

Our John Carpenter interview first appeared in Total Film magazine – subscribe to the magazine here for more exclusive news, reviews, and features. Hang out on Film Twitter long enough and you’ll eventually stumble across someone posing this chin-scratcher: ‘Which director is responsible for the longest, unbroken run of classic movies?’ There are cases to be made for plenty of filmmakers: Coppola, Kurosawa, Nolan, Villeneuve; but few hold a pumpkin-encased candle to John Carpenter. Between 1976’s Assault On Precinct 13 and 1988’s They Live, Carpenter made 12 films, most of which are considered all-timers today, even if they were rarely recognised as such by contemporary audiences and critics.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

7 Classic Noir Films to Stream: ‘The Big Sleep,’ ‘Shadow of a Doubt,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. What makes film noir so fascinating? There are a lot of components that come into play with noir films, but cynicism, suspenseful music, a mysterious plot, figures lurking in the shadows, femme fatales, and fedora-wearing detectives are some of the staples of the classics. Film noir, or “dark cinema,” was first coined by a French film critic in 1946 to describe the downtrodden themes in...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

New York Film Festival unveils lineup, plots in-person fest

A year after depending on drive-in and virtual screenings, the New York Film Festival, one of the premier destinations of the fall festival circuit, will return to in-person premieres at Lincoln Center this September, with vaccination proof required for all attendees. Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the annual festival,...
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the scariest cult thriller on HBO Max ASAP

Saying Covid changed horror would be an understatement. In a world where 2011’s Contagion was one of this last year’s most-watched movies on Netflix, seemingly out of both morbid curiosity and pressing concern, how we define horror has definitely shifted. Where does that leave the horror films slated for a...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: The Terrifying Tech of #BLUE_WHALE

Anna Zaytseva's heart-pounding teen slasher #Blue_Whale just had its world at Fantasia 2021, and WOW. I don't really know who she is yet, but I already hope to see more from her after watching this debut. There's not an ounce of fat on this film, and by that I mean...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This Malaysian Horror Film Is In The Top 5 Most Popular Movies On Disney Plus

It’s hard to believe Disney+ could be the home to a true horror film, not with movies some of their scariest ones being tame enough for young children like the Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. But if you add in a little comedy to the mix, it seems like it’s possible for something a bit scarier to become popular on the platform.
Moviesthereminder.com

What I’m watching: an intriguing documentary and an interesting sci-fi film

The premise of this film is an interesting one: how would you react if you couldn’t really die and you remember all of your past lives? In the case of this film, those people who have reincarnated many times are divided into two groups. The Believers work to help humanity as it can, while the Nihilists are so sick of being reincarnated and remembering everything they work to end all life on Earth.
Movies/Film

‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Again, as Amazon Announces a Second Slate of Original Horror Films

Jason Blum and Amazon want to keep the spooky vibes going … and for good reason. Last year featured the inaugural installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of four horror movies produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios and carefully curated to focus on up-and-coming filmmaking talent in the genre world. Both parties must have agreed that it was successful enough to come back for round two, which will feature “…an all new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling.”
Soccerworldofreel.com

Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ Set to Premiere at BFI London?

There’s an interesting detail hidden inside the IMDb page for Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” — it lists the film as being set to world premiere at this coming October’s BFI London Film Festival. Principal photography on “Next Goal Wins” began in November 2019 and wrapped in January 2020, it...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Once Again Changes Up A Previous Film With New Scenes & A 4K Restoration

I know this might take you by surprise, by Francis Ford Coppola is taking a beloved film from his past and re-editing it, adding new material, and giving it a 4K restoration. I know, I know, this is crazy and something he’s never done before, but he’s doing it for “The Outsiders.” (You should be picking up the sarcasm, by the way.)
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Interview: Director and FX Legend Phil Tippett on the 30-Year Journey of Making MAD GOD

Easily one of the most strikingly bold films of this year’s Fantasia Film Festival, Phil Tippett’s Mad God feels like a journey into a realm filled with death and destruction, brimming with haunting visuals unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. And for those who may not know, Tippett is one of the greatest creative minds to have ever worked in Hollywood, lending his talents to a variety of projects including the original Star Wars trilogy, Jurassic Park, RoboCop, Dragonslayer, Willow, Howard the Duck, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and so many more.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ to Open San Sebastian Film Festival

Zhang Yimou’s One Second, a period drama set during the upheaval of China’s Cultural Revolution, will open this year’s San Sebastian International Film Festival and compete for the festival’s coveted Golden Shell. The Eyes of Tammy Faye from The Big Sick director Michael Showalter, starring Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, and Undercover, a French crime drama from director Thierry de Peretti (Apaches) starring Vincent Lindon and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, have also been added to San Sebastian’s competition lineup. The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which looks at the rise, fall and eventual redemption of the infamous televangelist, co-stars Andrew Garfield as Jim...
TV & VideosCollider

Shudder Announces 'Behind the Monsters' Docuseries for a Deep Dive on Horror's Most Terrifying Icons

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium horror streaming service, has just announced Behind the Monsters, a new docuseries examining some of horror's most iconic villains. Each episode will focus on a single horror character, featuring interviews with the writers, directors, and actors that made them famous. Kicking off just in time for Halloween, the announced lineup for the six-episode season includes Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead. Behind the Monsters debuts on Shudder on October 26, with episodes rolling out weekly.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Fantasia ‘21 Movie Review: “Martyrs Lane” Plays Games With Death

Starring Denise Gough, Kiera Thompson, and Sienna Sayer. Kids can be quite creepy. To amp up the childlike creep factor, MARTYRS LANE focuses on the relationship between two young girls, though one is not just any old living child. In blending ghost stories, personal missions, and dark family history, the film manages to hit a balance between satisfying and spooky.
FestivalPosted by
Deadline

‘No Straight Lines’ & ‘Firstness’ Among Top Winners At Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival – Complete Winners List

Outfest has announced the award winners of its 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. The nation’s leading LGBTQ festival ran from August 13th to August 22nd, holding its closing night at the iconic Orpheum Theatre, with Vivian Kleiman’s No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics claiming the Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize, and Brielle Brilliant’s Firstness winning the U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize. For the first time ever, Outfest collaborated with IMDb in choosing Audience Award winners, selecting them based on IMDb ratings. Among other prizes and recognition, eligible Outfest Los Angeles winners received a one-year membership to IMDbPro. The winners of the...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: International Science-Fiction Short Film Showcase

This year's International Science-Fiction Short Film Showcase at Fantasia spotlights works from Canada, Australia, three from the United States and one with a co-production with France, Italy, and even Greenland. (The still used here is from the U.K. short Standing Woman.) Let's get right to this season's films. Mark II...
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: MARTYRS LANE is a Dark Fairytale of an Unsettling Haunting

Ghost stories have been a staple of the horror genre since its inception. It’s the fact that these films deal with an enemy unseen that frightens many and has kept these stories around for so long. But how many ways can you tell a ghost story? They can all be similar, but it’s even more frightening when the film involves children. What makes kids, kids – their innocence and trust-worthiness – makes them unaware of the dangers that are out there. Ruth Platt’s Martyrs Lane centers on two children and their friendship, one dead and one living. It's a ghost story mixed with fairy tale elements to emphasize how children see the world differently – until it turns dark. Built upon Platt’s short film of the same name, Martyrs Lane explores love and grief through the lens of a captivating and unsettling haunting, with many secrets to uncover.

Comments / 0

Community Policy