Wisconsin State

Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster. From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

