The Bengals’ pass rush might just survive the loss of Joseph Ossai

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Ossai was set to mitigate the loss of Carl Lawson. The third round pick out of Texas had an impressive debut in the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with seven quarterback pressures, four hits, and a sack of quarterback Tom Brady. He was, by far, the most fun player to watch on defense. Late in the third quarter, though, he suffered a wrist injury. And then it was revealed he has a meniscus tear as well.

