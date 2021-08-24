The Bengals’ pass rush might just survive the loss of Joseph Ossai

The GIF from the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" finale applies here. Jadeveon Clowney is long gone; J.J. Watt's dominant tenure ended with a February release. D.J. Reader and Benardrick McKinney are out, too. Yet Whitney Mercilus, the sidekick throughout Watt's stay, is still on this retooling team. Mercilus, 31, is going into his 10th season and will do so with numerous new teammates signed to short-term deals. The Texans did trade for Shaq Lawson and signed ex-Jet de facto top sacker Jordan Jenkins. But the team has little of note on the D-line and will use a host of complementary-type edges in this grim-looking season.