If You’ve Never Tried A Scoop From Big Dipper Ice Cream In Wyoming You’re Really Missing Out

There’s no bad time to treat yourself to an ice cream cone. Sometimes it’s so hot out that you feel like you’re going to melt, and other times, your sweet tooth has just decided to take over and beg you for dessert! No matter what’s causing your ice cream craving, one thing’s for sure – you’ll find the best ice cream in Laramie, Wyoming, waiting for you in a landmark ice cream parlor that’s reminiscent of days gone by.

Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop is one of the sweetest landmarks in Laramie. Anyone with a taste for frozen treats should make it a point to stop by for a scoop whenever they're in town.

The retro-decor will remind you of the drug stores and soda fountains of your youth. Step inside and it feels like a step back in time!

You'll quickly be brought back to the present when you see the huge variety of flavors that Big Dipper offers to customers.

Order a cone with a creative flavor you've never tried before...

... or stick with the classics and try your usual favorite. Truly, you can't go wrong!

If you're really looking to indulge, pick out a sundae with toppings piled high above your ice cream. Nothing hits the spot quite like a banana split!

Whether you get a cup or a cone, a sundae or just a scoop - you'll fall in love with every flavor you try at Big Dipper in Laramie.

For more information about Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop and to check their current hours, visit their website right here . Their hours of operation do vary seasonally, so be sure to confirm that Big Dipper is open before heading out the door!

