Musings from a Jersey Girl: Taking every left turn you can get (and sometimes a jughandle)

By Susan Kronberg
jerseysbest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 9 million people live in New Jersey. Whether you’re lucky enough to be born and bred (like me) or just smart enough to know where to transplant yourself, here we all are — living the dream. I don’t think it’s fair to pull rank just because I’ve been here my whole life, partly because there are plenty of people older than I who easily outrank me, but mostly because we are all in this together, thumbing our collective noses at naysayers near and far. (We also use other fingers to communicate, but I’m trying to kick this off with a little decorum.)

Comments / 0

