Congratulations Dr. Michelle Gonzalez, for her induction into the inaugural class of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Fellows Class of 2021 yesterday during the virtual AANA Annual Congress! Here is what the AANA Fellows selection committee had to say about her, “As the primary advocate for the development of a simulation interest group among nurse anesthesia educators, her contributions and global impact include crisis management simulation, employment of teamwork, situational awareness, debriefing, and their impact on the training of student nurse anesthetists. She shines as both leader and expert in simulation-based education.” Dr. Gonzalez induction into the AANA Fellows is well deserved.