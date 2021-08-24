Ex-Olympian Andy Potts Finds New Spark as Guide for First-Time Paralympian Kyle Coon

One of the best knockouts of the weekend — or maybe the year — happened over in Belarus this week, and you’ve never seen anything quite like this. We’ve seen guys get knocked out in all sorts of situations in combat sports, but after all this time, this is still a first. Over at Zames Fight Club 3, the budget appears reasonable but there doesn’t seem to be much cap space for patience. Fighter A decides that he’s gonna rock out shirtless and flex on his opponent, but Belarussian Ninja Code decided that he had to get deaded on this fine day.