Ex-Olympian Andy Potts Finds New Spark as Guide for First-Time Paralympian Kyle Coon

By Sarah Wassner Flynn
triathlete.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET, blind triathlete Kyle Coon will make his Paralympic games debut in the visually-impaired (PTVI) division. The guide by his side? The highly-decorated pro and Ironman champ Andy Potts, who, at 44, remains one of the fastest long-course athletes in the game. The experience has bonded them as good friends—and offered Potts unexpected bonus time on the world’s stage in the twilight of his pro career. Here’s more about their unique relationship on and off the race course.

www.triathlete.com

