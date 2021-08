Chef Robert Irvine has graced television screens for well over a decade now on the show "Restaurant: Impossible," which first aired in 2011 and is still going strong (via IMDb). For those who may not be familiar with the premise, Irvine finds a restaurant that is struggling to thrive or even just survive and swoops in with his expertise and a limited budget of $10,000 to help turn things around. Given how the restaurants are typically the owners' livelihoods, he's often met with passionate reactions. As the Food Network website demonstrates, over the years Irving's intervention has led to emotional moments, and he has experienced straight-up unforgettable missions in his quest to help the struggling restaurants.