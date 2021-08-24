The Updated VW Jetta GLI Is A Tasty Piece Of Forbidden Fruit With 225bhp
The Jetta range has been refreshed for the 2022 model year, with more aggressive styling added to the hot GLI version. We won't be getting it in Europe, though. Amongst the dizzying array of performance cars across VW Group’s four core brands, there’s no equivalent to the Jetta GLI in Europe. Yes, you can get an Audi S3 saloon, but being all-wheel drive and much more powerful (not to mention pricier), that’s a rather different prospect. There’s also a 40 TFSI A3 saloon, but it’s less powerful than the GLI with 188bhp, and you’re forced to have it with AWD and a dual-clutch automatic.www.carthrottle.com
