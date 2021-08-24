Cancel
Technology

Endace collaborates with Kemp to help security teams reduce incident response times

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Endace and Kemp Technologies announced a technology partnership to help security, network and application teams dramatically reduce network investigation and incident response times while improving accuracy. The enhanced network flow metadata generation and intelligent traffic monitoring that Kemp’s Flowmon Probes provide now integrates with the EndaceProbe’s definitive, packet-level forensics. Security,...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

