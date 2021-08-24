Cancel
Floor Speech in Support of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the Floor of the House of Representatives in support of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to restore the power of the Voting Rights Act to protect the right to vote. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker...

Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Will Democrats choose voting rights, as they should, or Senate comity? | COMMENTARY

Last week, House Democrats under Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which was intended to restore the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 to its former civil rights glory. The vote fell along partisan lines with all 212 House Republicans voting against it. That was sadly predictable. For years now, states with majority Republican legislatures have been ...
Washington Statekcrw.com

Battle brews over John Lewis Voting Rights Act, as anniversary of March on Washington approaches

The House this week passed a major piece of voting rights legislation — the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill was brought to the floor this week because it coincides with Saturday’s 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. That march paved the way for the Voting Rights Act to be passed two years later. John Lewis helped organize the march and was one of the main speakers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Woodrow Keown: John Lewis Voting Rights Act a step toward the freedom for which MLK dreamed

Today, 58 years after the historic March on Washington, we thank and acknowledge thousands across the nation who are again marching for voting rights. The struggle for true freedom never ends and protecting the right to vote is tantamount to protecting freedom. The right to a voice in our nation, our government, in its representatives and actions, is a self-evident truth our nation was founded upon.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

5 things to know about the voting rights bill named for John Lewis

A Democratic measure to restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act is fueling an intense advocacy push, including high-profile marches over the weekend in Washington and other cities. Some of the bill’s provisions still remain little understood, however. House Democrats last week passed the bill named to honor the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

House Democrats pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act

House Democrats passed a voting rights act on Tuesday named after late Civil Rights leader Rep. John Lewis. H.R. 4, known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, passed by a margin of 219-212 with all Republicans voting no and all present Democrats voting yes. Democrat lawmakers quickly took to...
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Why the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is already doomed in the Senate

(CNN) — The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that would strengthen the federal government's role in overseeing election law changes that could disenfranchise minority groups, passed the House on Tuesday -- a victory for Democrats who believe it is a necessary response to the erosion of election protections by the Supreme Court in recent years.
Presidential ElectionWMDT.com

Voting rights advocates fear John Lewis Voting Rights Act could fail in Senate

DELMARVA – Voting rights may be one of the more divisive issues in our nation, and now it’s at the forefront of political conversation once again. As the U.S House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, it’s now onto the Senate for a final vote. Voting rights advocates say they’re keeping a close eye on the outcome. “If we don’t have the right to vote, every other issue that we care about is impacted,” said Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware Mike Brickner.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Transcript of Pelosi Weekly Press Conference Today

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference today in the Capitol Visitor Center. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. It's a wonderful morning. We had such a good day in the Congress yesterday. I want to salute my Caucus for the commitment to values that they demonstrated in accepting the President's budget, the Build Back Better initiative.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Bill Passes House Approval, Could Strengthen Laws Depending on Congress' Support

House lawmakers on Tuesday passed a sweeping voting rights bill aimed at protecting the right of every citizen in the United States to vote. The bill, which is named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, outlined a new formula that can be used by the Justice Department to determine whether states and local jurisdictions have discriminatory voting patterns.
Congress & Courtsphillytrib.com

Updated Voting Rights Bill Set for Late August House Floor Vote

As hundreds of civil rights advocates complete plans for a series of events across the country to heighten the need for new and stronger voting rights laws, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to hold a late August floor vote on an updated bill honoring the legacy of the late civil rights champion and long-term Georgia Congressman, John Lewis.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Erin Young and Elizabeth Vanderwerken: Utah representatives should vote for the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Over the last 20 years, the U.S. mission in Afghanistan has sought to support the Afghan people in establishing and preserving the rule of law, good governance, and principles of democracy. While the failures of this particular mission are being debated elsewhere, we cannot allow our elected officials to neglect the same essential principles of democratic governance here at home.
Congress & CourtsAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: CAP’s Danielle Root Praises House Passage of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Washington, D.C. — Today, the House passed H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (VRAA), which restores the monumental Voting Rights Act (VRA) to its full strength and protects voters against vicious and discriminatory anti-voting rules. In particular, the VRAA rectifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s disastrous 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, which gutted key VRA provisions that required jurisdictions with histories of voter discrimination to obtain federal approval for voting-related changes. By eliminating federal oversight of discriminatory voting policies, Shelby County ushered in an era of egregious voter suppression targeting Black and Indigenous people as well as other people of color. The VRAA further remedies Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, in which the Supreme Court severely curtailed voters’ ability to successfully challenge discriminatory voting laws.
Presidential ElectionNew Pittsburgh Courier

NAACP, Black Leaders demand Congress act on voting rights

With voter suppression laws taking shape in Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and just about every GOP-led state in the nation, NAACP President Derrick Johnson is pleading for Democrats and the White House to show a sense of urgency. In a scathing op-ed, Johnson said, “we cannot out-organize voter suppression.”. “We organized...

