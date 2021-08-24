Floor Speech in Support of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

DELMARVA – Voting rights may be one of the more divisive issues in our nation, and now it’s at the forefront of political conversation once again. As the U.S House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, it’s now onto the Senate for a final vote. Voting rights advocates say they’re keeping a close eye on the outcome. “If we don’t have the right to vote, every other issue that we care about is impacted,” said Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware Mike Brickner.