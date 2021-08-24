Cloud Security Alliance announces inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council

One of the most commonly repeated phrases in the security industry is, “Security teams hate their SIEM!”. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is not what it was 20 years ago. Don’t get me wrong, SIEMs do take work through deployment, maintenance, and tuning. They also require strategic planning. Yet, much to the chagrin of everyone who believed the vendor hype, they fail to provide the “single pane of glass” for all tasks in security operations promised so long ago.