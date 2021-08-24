Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cloud Security Alliance announces inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) announced the inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council. The Council, whose membership is reserved exclusively for C-level executives of CSA’s Corporate Members, will contribute to and advise on the overall strategy and roadmap of the CxO Trust, an initiative that brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Csa#Cxo#Csa#The Cxo Trust#Cxo Working Group#C Suite#The Cxo Advisory Council#Cxo Trust Advisory#Board#Network Pdf Cloud#Cxo Trust Initiative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Technologybiztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk Considers How to Build and Protect Business Continuity

Recent ransomware attacks and security breaches have understandably brought cybersecurity to the forefront of many conversations. However, organizations shouldn’t focus solely on defending their infrastructure; data and business operations must be protected too. Defending against cyberattacks is important, but it’s equally critical to develop a system that minimizes vulnerability and...
TechnologyCSO

Building Network Efficiency at Hundreds of Locations Worldwide with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Streamlined communications are key to efficiency. But for one large business focused on feeding the world, connecting and operating a myriad of locations is a core IT challenge. The company produces and sells packaged foods across five continents via millions of points of sale and hundreds of corporate locations, ranging from large campuses to small offices to manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

ThycoticCentrify, a Provider of Cloud Identity Security Services, Updates Privileged Access Management Solution

a provider of Cloud identity security services established via the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, recently revealed that it has made updates to its PAM solution for DevOps, Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault. The updated version provides certificate-based authentication and the option to configure Time-to-Live...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Check Point acquires Avanan to deliver email and collaboration suite security for organizations

Check Point Software Technologies announced the acquisition of Avanan. Avanan technology provides the highest level of security for emails and SaaS collaboration suites. Avanan will integrate into the Check Point Infinity consolidated architecture to deliver a secure email security offering. Utilizing patented technology designed and built for cloud email environments, this will be the only unified solution in the market to protect remote workforce from malicious files, URLs and Phishing across email, collaboration suites, web, network, and endpoint.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Building for transactional workloads is the primary concern around deploying Kubernetes

Research conducted by Cockroach Labs and Red Hat shows 94% of organizations surveyed deploy services and applications on Kubernetes — but how they deploy varies widely. The number one challenge around running Kubernetes in production, as named by survey participants: deployment of data-intensive transactional workloads. Organizations are modernizing their infrastructure...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cybersecurity awareness is one of the skills needed for a post-pandemic economy

“Digital collaboration” and “critical thinking” are among the modern skills workers need for the post-pandemic economy, according to a new report. Questionmark is calling on employers to measure strengths and weaknesses across the workforce. The report explores what workers need to thrive in a modern environment. Such is the scale...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

The consumerization of the Cybercrime-as-a-Service market

The Cybercrime-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market has matured over the past few years. What began as a few lone rogue hackers selling zero-days and user credentials in IRC chatrooms or darknet forums has now evolved into professional and commercial entities. A massive injection of money has created huge incentives for criminals, and...
Technologymartechseries.com

Workato Launches Global Alliance and Strategic Partnership with HCL to Bring New Integration and Automation Solutions to Enterprise Customers

Mutual enterprise customers worldwide can implement Workato integration and automation solutions at scale with the help of HCL’s trusted expert consultants. Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, announced a new partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company. Together, they are introducing ADvantage Workato, a unique set of offerings and integrations with the Workato platform to support end-to-end business transformation through data/application integration and process automation, all with the help of trusted HCL expert consultants.
Economycybersecdn.com

How enterprises use security operations to modernize their business

CyberRes published a report which provides insights into how enterprises are utilizing security operations to modernize their business, secure the digital value chain and systematically address modern threats to achieve greater enterprise resiliency. Overall, the report found that the increased adoption of advanced security technologies and hybrid-cloud deployments was primarily...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Webinar: Practical steps to build a risk-based application security program

Your executives don’t care about security – they care about risk! Join to hear the latest research from a guest speaker, Sandy Carielli, Principal Forrester Analyst, on the role of the security team in building secure products. This will be followed by a roundtable discussion about how to build a risk-based application security program.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

GUEST ESSAY: The Top 5 myths about SIEM –‘security information and event management’

One of the most commonly repeated phrases in the security industry is, “Security teams hate their SIEM!”. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is not what it was 20 years ago. Don’t get me wrong, SIEMs do take work through deployment, maintenance, and tuning. They also require strategic planning. Yet, much to the chagrin of everyone who believed the vendor hype, they fail to provide the “single pane of glass” for all tasks in security operations promised so long ago.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Behavox appoints Fahreen Kurji as Chief Customer Intelligence Officer

Behavox announced the appointment of Fahreen Kurji as Chief Customer Intelligence Officer, responsible for the external elevation and communication of the company’s insights and innovative product offerings. “Fahreen has seen first-hand how the world’s most innovative companies harness the power of Behavox insights to help create a fair, safe, and...
Educationhelpnetsecurity.com

(ISC)² changes its Security Congress event from hybrid to entirely virtual

(ISC)² announced the decision to change its Security Congress event from a hybrid experience to entirely virtual on the same dates, October 18-20, 2021. “The health and safety of all attendees, speakers, staff, volunteers and sponsors is our top priority,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². “With the continued prevalence of COVID-19, we knew this pivot was a possibility. Our team is ready to deliver a dynamic digital experience, building on our 2020 success that drew almost 6,000 online attendees. We look forward to seeing everyone at our world-class, online Security Congress this October.”
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

UK Cyber Security Council accepts membership applications from organizations

The UK Cyber Security Council announced that it has begun accepting applications from organizations for membership. Any organization with an interest in promoting, supporting and developing the cyber security profession is encouraged to apply. Member organizations will be able to nominate representatives with the relevant skills and experience to the...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

What is driving organizations to explore emerging technologies?

Engineering trust, accelerating growth and sculpting change are the three overarching trends on the Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2021 that will drive organizations to explore emerging technologies such as nonfungible tokens (NFT), sovereign cloud, data fabric, generative AI and composable networks to help secure competitive advantage. “Technology innovation...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Trend Micro strengthens its market presence across AMEA with WeDiscover program

With a focus to strengthen its market presence across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Trend Micro announced its Channel Partner Demand Generation Program, WeDiscover. The evolved demand generation initiative provides a well-designed framework for channel partners to identify unexplored markets, investigate newer revenue streams and accelerate sales. The...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Approov Alliance and Integration Program offers security solutions to protect APIs

Approov introduced the Approov Alliance and Integration Program to ensure that the critical elements of comprehensive mobile app API protection are rigorously tested and work together harmoniously and seamlessly to avoid both data leakage and exposure of the app’s core logic. “API security is critical to protecting the confidentiality, integrity,...
Plano, TXhelpnetsecurity.com

Comcast Business acquires Masergy to accelerate growth among global enterprise clients

Comcast Business announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Masergy – a Plano, Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business’s increasing growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations. With over twenty years’ experience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy