California knife manufacturer moving headquarters to Leander

Austin City Council voted Aug. 26 to move forward with funding for several affordable housing projects, including townhomes, a facility for people exiting homelessness and land acquisitions for future developments. The items were approved during a regular meeting of the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board, which comprises council members. Five housing project loans backed by council are to be facilitated through a combination of city assistance programs and state and federal dollars. A total of three properties in East and Southeast Austin were also purchased to eventually turn into housing projects. The loan items stem from the city's Rental Housing Development Assistance and Ownership Housing Development Assistance initiatives and are those programs' final application approvals for fiscal year 2020-21. Parker Apartments and Balcones Terrace.