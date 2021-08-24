Cancel
California State

California knife manufacturer moving headquarters to Leander

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
A California-based knife manufacturer will relocate its international headquarters to Leander in 2023, the city announced Aug. 24. Cangshan Cutlery, which produces premium cutlery, will develop a 400,000-square-foot production and administrative facility that will bring up to 300 jobs to Leander. Additionally, the facility is projected to create $150 million in annual revenue, according to the city release.

