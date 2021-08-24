Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Excessive runoff will be possible, and this will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carrizozo, Carrizozo Airport, and Valley of Fires Recreation Area, and along Highways 54 and 380.