Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Blackwood is Getting Another Dollar Tree, But What’s Happening with the Old Kmart?

By Heather DeLuca
Posted by 
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Dollar Tree store is coming to Gloucester Township. But while it will fill up an empty space of one shopping plaza, the former Kmart store off Blackwood-Clementon Road remains vacant. On the corner of Black Horse Pike and Davistown Rd. in Blackwood is the Shoppes at Gloucester Township, many...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
601
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmart#Planet Fitness#Dollar Tree#Blackwood Clementon Road#Black Horse Pike#Iga#Sam S Bar Grille#The Shoe Department#Whole Foods#Beeradvocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Yaphank, NYNewsday

Walmart Supercenter opening this fall in Yaphank as retailer courts more grocery shoppers

Long Island’s third Walmart Supercenter is slated to open in November, in Yaphank, as the world’s largest retailer aims to be a bigger player in the local grocery market. Walmart’s supercenters are larger on average than its regular stores — 182,000 square feet versus 106,000 square feet — and include grocery stores, clothing, electronics and home furnishings, as well as some independent businesses, such as banks, fast-food restaurants and nail salons. More than 400 workers will be hired for the Yaphank store, Walmart said.
LifestylePosted by
CraftBits

Dollar Tree – Wood Block Rustic Christmas Trees

This Dollar tree craft shows you how to take Jenga stacking tower blocks and turn them into fun festive Christmas tree decorations. This Craft idea was contributed by Michelle S. Thanks for sharing your wonderful Christmas craft idea Michelle, we look forwarding to making these at our local craft evening.
Lifestylefoxrichmond.com

Connect RVA: What's Happening

Visit Dorey Park this Saturday and stop by the Dorey Park Farmers Market for fresh produce and a variety of other locally made goods. Eat fresh and buy local at the Innsbrook Farmers Market. Thursday evenings until September 30th at the Innsbrook Pavilion.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Dollar Tree to Hold Another Nationwide Hiring Event

Dollar Tree Inc. will hold another nationwide hiring event at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on Aug. 25-26. The two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event is intended to hire store managers, assistant store managers and distribution center leadership. The retailer held another in-person hiring event on Aug. 14 at each...
Retailfinance-commerce.com

What moves in when Kmart moves out?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When Kmart opened its first store, in Garden City, Michigan, in 1962, the aim was to become an all-under-one-roof retailer. Americans’ shopping habits had gravitated toward the suburbs after World War II, and Kmart was going to cater to them.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Impressed By This Patio Table, They're Bringing It Inside

"I'm home in the middle of the day, and I got patio furniture in my living room," Chandler Bing once said in a memorable episode of "Friends." Though the scene may technically be fictional, it's generally understood that patio furniture doesn't exactly scream "fine dining" — and if your kitchen happens to be furnished with it, function may be more of a necessity than décor anyway.
Retailbrewersassociation.org

What’s Happening with Twelve Packs?

I was talking with a large retailer recently and they mentioned that one of the most frequent questions they are getting from brewers right now is, “what are you planning for 12-packs going forward?” While I can’t know what retailers are planning for spring resets, I thought I’d do a quick mini-post with three graphs on how 12-packs have performed so brewers can at least see the data. Because of the odd comparables COVID-19 has created, I’m doing this in share numbers, which are going to be more helpful for thinking about things like shelf space allocation at retail.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

38% Agree This Product Isn't Worth Buying At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has accrued its devoted customers by balancing the near-impossible combination of good prices and good quality. However, even the most rabid of TJ's fans would accept that the grocery chain does certain things well, while being surpassed in other areas. To suss out the type of food for which customers look elsewhere, we created a survey asking what product is not worth buying at Trader Joe's and 603 people in the United States responded.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

BEST BITES: Kankakee food district is 'unique'

Unique. That is the word that I have for the Station 150 Food District. Yep, unique!. Everything you could possibly want to eat or drink is under one roof and at different times — coffee bar, donuts, café and pizza. Guests will be happy to know the beautiful interior hasn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy