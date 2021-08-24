Report: ‘Venom 2’ Will Be Delayed Again to 2022

While its release date might be a bit up in the air, more on that later in the article, Sony is still promoting Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It's unclear what the box office situation is going to look like by the time mid-October rolls around, and the movie is sharing a release date with Halloween Kills, which might not end well for either movie. IMP Awards got their hands on two new posters as we go into the last six weeks before the movie might be released.