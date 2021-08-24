Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Report: ‘Venom 2’ Will Be Delayed Again to 2022

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poor Venom. That power-mad alien symbiote with a taste for human flesh just can’t catch a break!. His latest film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has already been delayed numerous times (and over a full calendar year) because of the Covid pandemic. The film was originally slated to be released on October 2, 2020, and then after that in June of 2021. Then June became September and September became October — and at the same time, the most recent Venom trailer said only that the film was “Coming Soon,” never a great sign of a studio’s confidence in their release date.

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
601
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Covid#Vulture#Cinemacon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Delayed Again, Now Shares Halloween Kills Release Date

Eddie Brock just can't seem to catch a break. After several significant release date delays due to the pandemic, the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again. Recently, rumors were swirling that Sony was opting to push back the movie's premiere in theaters to October or even early 2022. On Thursday, the studio officially confirmed that the sequel will now premiere on October 15 instead of its scheduled Sept. 24 release date. The movie now shares the same release date as Blumhouse's Halloween Kills.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Venom 2 delays its release just a month before scheduled debut

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again, despite plans to release in late September. The new Sony and Marvel film was initially set for release in January, but had to be pushed back because of the COIVD-19 pandemic. But amid concerns over the Delta variant and cinemas around the world still being closed or at reduced capacity, Sony Pictures has delayed release to October 15.
MoviesDen of Geek

Does Venom 2 Delay Signal Reshuffle for Other Fall Movies?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not be opening on Sept. 24. The signs were all there when the newest Venom 2 trailer announced that the movie would be opening “this fall,” as opposed to on an exact date. And while under normal circumstances, three weeks is a minor delay in the grand scheme of things, these are not normal circumstances.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Venom” Sequel Delayed, “Shang-Chi” Stays

A few days ago some eagle-eyed film fans spotted that Sony Pictures was quietly delaying “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in some international markets by about a month. Unsurprisingly, the United States is following suit with the Sony Pictures Marvel release being pushed back from September 24th to October 15th. The rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and the recent underwhelming opening of “The Suicide Squad” among others, has led to studios rethinking their early Fall release plans.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Venom 2's Delay, Looks Like Hotel Transylvania 4 Is Heading To Streaming

Last week, Sony Pictures delayed its next superhero movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, from September 24 to October 15. At the same time, it was also reported that the studio was considering scrapping the theatrical release of Hotel Transylvania 4, a.k.a. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is favor of sending it to a streaming service. Now it’s been reported that this will indeed happen, with the last installment of the Hotel Transylvania film series being set up at Amazon.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

2 New Posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, More Delays Possible

While its release date might be a bit up in the air, more on that later in the article, Sony is still promoting Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It's unclear what the box office situation is going to look like by the time mid-October rolls around, and the movie is sharing a release date with Halloween Kills, which might not end well for either movie. IMP Awards got their hands on two new posters as we go into the last six weeks before the movie might be released.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rumoured To Face Yet Another Delay

Fans have been waiting quite some time for the follow-up to Sony’s 2018 film Venom which was first slated to come in October of 2020 before most recently being delayed again until October 15, 2021, but according to reports, a further delay for the film could be imminent. In a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Michael Keaton Gave The Most Marvel Answer Possible When Asked About His Morbius Appearance

There was a surprise waiting for Spider-Man fans when they got to the very end of the Morbius trailer (which seemed like it dropped 5 years ago, but it was actually in January of 2020). The standalone origin movie, directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life, Safe House), will introduce audiences to Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), a brilliant mind suffering from a rare disease. Morbius will be part of Sony’s ever-growing Spider-Man universe, so it was deeply strange to see Michael Keaton -- who plays Adrian Toomes in the MCU Spider-Man stories -- appearing in a trailer for a Sony movie.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Venom” Sequel May Be Pushed To January

Hot on the heels of a several week delay from September to mid-October, Sony Pictures is now reportedly considering delaying “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” until January 21st 2022. Vulture broke the news, quoting multiple inside sources indicating that the studio is reconsidering releasing the film in October in the...
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Was Confused By Marvel Universe While Filming Morbius

Even Michael Keaton was having trouble keeping the connections of the Marvel Movie Universe straight while filming Sony's Morbius movie. Morbius is a spin-off of Sony's current Spider-Man movie franchise with Tom Holland, which sees Jared Leto play a scientist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure his own rare blood disease and ends up becoming a living vampire. Typical. The trailer for Morbius revealed that Michael Keaton has a cameo role reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming character, Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture. The fact that a Spider-Man movie character is showing up in one of Sony's spinoffs has been a big signal to fans - but just a signal of confusion for Michael Keaton.
Movieslrmonline.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Delayed Till January Rumor

Venom: Let There be Carnage delayed till January 21st, the date Morbius is supposed to release! That’s the latest rumor from Vulture who say that the Venom sequel is ready to be delayed again, after just being delayed recently. As with all rumors, until there is an official announcement from Sony, anything can happen. However, many of the trades have been predicting that Sony would delay Venom: Let There be Carnage further.
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Might Be Delayed to 2022 Now

Another week and news of Venom: Let There Be Carnage getting yet another delay. This time however, it's a big one. Having only just settled on an October release after previously being expected to land in September, the latest delay will see the movie finding itself taking the Morbius release slot in January 2022. The Tom Hardy movie has been one of the most mobile movies of the last couple of months thanks to both the rising number of Covid cases causing some dips in cinema-goer volumes, and Sony's dedication to putting out their big movies in cinemas only and not finding a streaming route.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Venom 2 could be delayed to January 2022

It looks like Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage will now miss 2021 altogether, as Vulture reports that the sequel has been delayed several months. According to Vulture, several sources with knowledge of the situation are saying Sony plans to delay Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage to January 21, 2022. If you're keeping track, that's the current release date for the vampire superhero thriller Morbius, starring Jared Leto. Unfortunately, that means if Vulture's sources are correct, you can probably expect a pretty significant delay for Morbius as well, as Sony isn't likely to launch two major superhero flicks on the same day.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Arrives at CinemaCon 24 Hours After Leak

Spider-Man helped kick off this year’s pared-down CinemaCon Monday night, with Sony unveiling the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home to a crowd of theater owners in Las Vegas. This year’s convention, visually lighter in attendance and featuring a subdued tone, comes amid unprecedented challenges for theaters. The Spider-Man trailer also arrives under unusual circumstances, as a day earlier, a version of the No Way Home trailer leaked online, leading to Sony issuing take-down notices. Sony film boss Tom Rothman, in town from vacation on the East Coast and sporting facial hair, acknowledged the leak while introducing the trailer, saying, “It...
Moviesenergy941.com

‘Venom 2’ Release Date Might Change Again

It seems like the second Venom film just can’t catch a break. Rumors are swirling that the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be delayed again. This time until next year. The film was originally supposed to hit theaters in October 2020, but then got delayed to June 2021 then June became October and now in the latest trailer the date simply says, “coming soon.”
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Biggest Marvel leak of 2021: This is the first ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Fans have been waiting for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for months, but Sony and Marvel never released one. We’re finally getting close to seeing the first teaser clip. If you’re lucky, you won’t even have to wait for Sony and Marvel to release it, as you might still find it online. The No Way Home trailer leak from late Sunday is probably the most significant MCU leak in recent history. Unlike other leaks and plot spoilers, the trailer appears to be authentic. It’s not just some crazy No Way Home trailer that a fan concocted using footage...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Could Reportedly Be Delayed If Shang-Chi Bombs

The early reviews for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have been hugely positive, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s martial arts fantasy epic officially certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes after securing an impressive 92% rating from close to 100 reviews. However, that’s no guarantee of commercial success in the pandemic era.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rumored Release Date and Details

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer could swing online as soon as this week, according to a new report. The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production, reuniting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and the multiverse madness unleashed in Loki, is rumored to screen exclusively at CinemaCon during Sony's three-hour presentation on August 23. According to an unconfirmed report, the first footage from No Way Home could release online Monday or Tuesday, August 24, possibly with a trailer-ending exchange between the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Comments / 0

Community Policy