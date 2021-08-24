Jewelry, Photographs Belonging To Al Capone Up For Auction

CHICAGO (CBS) — He was known as Public Enemy Number One.

But Al Capone’s family wants the world to know the notorious Chicago gangster wasn’t all bad.

Some of Capone’s most prized possessions are going up for auction.

The lot includes his favorite gun, a Colt 45 automatic dubbed “Sweetheart.” There’s also a diamond monogrammed watch worth about $50,000.

Family members said the mementos show Capone’s softer side, especially the letters he wrote to his son from prison.

There are nearly 175 items for sale. The Capone auction takes place October 8, online and at Wittherell’s Auction House in Sacramento.