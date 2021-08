Many of us have taken down our birdfeeders this summer, due to the mystery bird disease that is affecting the east coast and Midwest. We are feeling a profound loss of the color and song in our yards. We miss "our" birds! What to do? Well, the birds are still around, but we need to put a bit more effort into seeing them. We can see and hear them by meeting them where they are: In the woods. Fortunately, Westford has many trails to explore, and birds can be heard and seen on all of them. When we walk in search of birds or wild plants, we need to walk with intention.