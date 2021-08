NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect they said opened fire, but missed his intended target and shot an innocent bystander outside Penn Station Monday. The bullet struck a man in his 50s who was waiting for a cab, according to the NYPD. It happened around 5:45 p.m. near 31st Street and 7th Avenue by the entrance to NJ Transit, CBS2’s Cory James reported. Authorities said the intended target stayed at the scene and told police what happened. Police said the man was waiting on his wife inside Penn Station when he got into an argument with the gunman over food. The...