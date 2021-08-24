Cancel
Kentucky State

4,638 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky Tuesday, Aug. 24

Tuesday afternoon Kentucky reported 4,638 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 547,657.

17 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 7,575.

The positivity rate is at 12.89% as of Tuesday afternoon.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

If you appreciate access to this important content during this global pandemic, please help us continue to provide public service journalism and information to Central and Eastern Kentucky communities. Please make your contribution to WEKU today.

