1. What was your experience like when you first started working at the Globe nearly 40 years ago? Humbling and inspiring. I arrived at The Joplin Globe in 1984, right out of college, and was immediately surrounded by passionate people with a deep commitment to reporting on Joplin and area communities, to open government and to open records. They helped me understand the importance of a strong, independent newspaper to the overall health of the communities it serves. Study after study has since shown just how communities suffer when their papers close.