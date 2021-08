President Joe Biden is at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of the remains of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan last week. Those 13 troops and dozens of Afghans were killed Thursday after a suicide bombing by Kabul airport, where evacuations have continued. ISIS-K claimed responsibility, and in the days since, the U.S. conducted airstrikes against some ISIS-K militants, including a reported car bomb on Sunday.