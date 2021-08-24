GPL offers StoryWalk at Peterson Park

The Danville Public Library, Danville Parks and Recreation and Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania County officially opened the Danville Storywalk Trail on Thursday. The Storywalk Trail is located on the section of the Riverwalk Trail between American Legion Post 325 Field and the Dan River also known as the Upper Dan Daniel Memorial Park Trail Head and features 20 signs displaying the pages of a story book. The stories displayed on the trail will be changed monthly. “We are thrilled to partner with the Danville Public Library to provide an opportunity for families and children to read together,” said Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania Director Angela Wells. “We are so excited about this trail and the partnership with Smart Beginnings,” said Public Library Director Russell Carter. “We hope this will encourage families to exercise both their mind and bodies; more importantly, we hope families will enjoy not only the story but the beauty of our hometown and will return often for new adventures.”