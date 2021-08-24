Cancel
GPL offers StoryWalk at Peterson Park

By Rachel George
 6 days ago

A new entertainment option has made its way to Gretna’s Peterson Park. The Gretna Public Library’s new StoryWalk offering provides park-goers access to a walkable picture book, making reading outdoors a family affair. The StoryWalk went up in Peterson Park in early August and will remain up through Friday, Aug....

