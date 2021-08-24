Cancel
NHL

Sanheim: "Now it's up to us."

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia avoided arbitration with 25-year-old Travis Sanheim, agreeing to two-year contract with the defenseman that carries a $4.675 million AAV. On August 22, Flyers general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher announced that the organization avoided arbitration with 25-year-old defenseman Travis Sanheim. The team signed the player to a two-year contract that carries a $4.675 million average annual value (AAV). The new contract represents a significant raise on the $3.25 million AAV that Sanheim received on the now-expired two-year "bridge" deal he signed in 2019.

