DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Military veterans across the country are scrambling to get at-risk Afghans out of the country before the window for rescues closes in the coming days. President Biden is sticking by his plan to withdraw all U.S. forces by August 31. “It sounds like we have about 48 hours, really through Friday, to evacuate interpreters and other Afghan partners that worked with U.S. and coalition forces,” said Andrew Vernon, a former Marine officer from North Texas. Vernon served in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. He said their work there wouldn’t have been possible without Afghan interpreters. “I think...