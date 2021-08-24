Local highway project beginning soon
Work on a long-delayed transportation project in Beaufort County is expected to start later this year. Expansion of NC Highway 17 between Washington and Williamston from two lanes to four is expected to start in December. NCDOT Division 1 Project Engineer John Abel said the project is the final phase of the state’s overall expansion of NC Highway 17, adding the project’s initial phase expanded the road between Washington and New Bern.www.thewashingtondailynews.com
