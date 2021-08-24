Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, NC

Local highway project beginning soon

By The Daily News
thewashingtondailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork on a long-delayed transportation project in Beaufort County is expected to start later this year. Expansion of NC Highway 17 between Washington and Williamston from two lanes to four is expected to start in December. NCDOT Division 1 Project Engineer John Abel said the project is the final phase of the state’s overall expansion of NC Highway 17, adding the project’s initial phase expanded the road between Washington and New Bern.

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort County, NC
Government
City
New Bern, NC
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Williamston, NC
State
Washington State
County
Beaufort County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message Boards#Ncdot Division 1 Project#Washington Finance#Capital Projects Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and bone-dry conditions challenged firefighters on Wednesday as they tried to slow the spread of a raging wildfire that threatened homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, a popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis. Two weeks since the Taliban's sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy