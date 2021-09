No. 19 Penn State opens its 2021 season by taking on No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday. The game is being carried by FOX (noon Eastern kickoff) and will feature the network’s top broadcast team of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft. This is the place to be to get all of the information on how to watch the game on television, stream the matchup or listen in on the radio.