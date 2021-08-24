Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Columbus Catholic HS Needs to Change Their Name Now

By Shawn McKenna
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that's what a growing number of alumni and friends of the school are pushing for anyway. When I wandered the halls of Columbus Catholic High School from 1979 to 1983, truthfully, as a teenager back then I never put a single thought into whether the namesake of the high school was offensive or not. All I knew was his three ships were called the "Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria". Remember the poem they used to teach? "In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue...blah blah blah". These are the useless history facts that they pounded into your head in elementary school.

k923.fm

Comments / 0

K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Education
City
Dubuque, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Baby Names#Italian#Native Americans#Cvcs Rrb Board#The Cvcs Board#Christian#The Knights Of Columbus#The Catholic High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

The “First” RAGBRAI Started On This Day Over 40 Years Ago

This year we here in Waterloo were lucky enough to catch RAGBRAI in our area. While that caused a few traffic delays here in town, over in Evansdale, and in a few other spots, this Iowa tradition almost always brings excitement to the city the group of riders is stopping in. So how did it all start?

Comments / 0

Community Policy