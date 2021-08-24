Dreamers, undocumented students at BYU face unique challenges

Students who are “Dreamers” face unique challenges at BYU because of their undocumented status. “Dreamers” is a common term used to refer to individuals who as children were brought to the U.S. by their parents. If these young immigrants meet certain requirements, they can apply to be part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also sometimes known as the Dreamers program, which gives recipients two-year renewable work permits and protects them from deportation.